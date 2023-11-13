‘Replace Babar Azam with Abdullah Shafique as Pakistan captain’

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif caught fans by surprise by naming Babar Azam’s replacement as captain after the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 elimination.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam has been receiving flak for his leadership skills since the Asia Cup 2023. Former cricketers, fans and a vast section of social media are calling for his replacement as frontman after the side got eliminated in the group stages of the ongoing 50-over tournament in India.

Mohammad Asif, who played 72 matches and took 165 wickets for Pakistan, recommended that Babar Azam should be replaced as captain with opening batter Abdullah Shafique. He added that the latter has given solid performances and shown leadership qualities.

It is pertinent to mention that Abdullah Shafique was part of Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. The right-handed batter scored 360 runs from eight matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 93.33.

He struck a century and three fifties in the tournament.

He opposed the idea of appointing wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain for Pakistan tour of Australia as it would mean that they are taking a step behind. He said the cricket board should devise a 10-year plan for taking the team forward.