Babar Azam failed to become a leader: Shahid Afridi

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi shared his views on batter Babar Azam’s leadership skills amid the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan could not qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. They won four matches and lost five games in the group stage. 

Shahid Afridi hit back at Babar Azam during a conversation with media. He added that the prolific batter has not proved himself a worthy leader. 

 

The former all-rounder said the team were expected to do well because the squad consisted of good players with India conditions suiting them. 

He admitted that he had high hopes from Babar Azam’s side but didn’t know that they would give such a disappointing performance.

Shahid Afridi added that the side failed to deliver in the batting, bowling and fielding departments. The former all-rounder said that the side is bound to lose if they commit mistakes.

He said the team and its captain are bound to deal with pressure situations on big occasions such as the World Cup. He said those teams, who did so and played good cricket, are in the semifinals.

