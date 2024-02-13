Australia react in bizarre fashion after run-out denied in WI T20I

A bizarre incident saw the entire Australia cricket team appealing for a run-out after a direct hit in the third Twenty20 International against the West Indies.

The incident happened days after West Indies batter Alzarri Joseph survived a run out in the previous game due to lack of appeal by Australia fielders despite him being short of his crease.

The incident sparked outrage. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell stated that that the lack of appeal rule was a weird one and the team would be louder with their appeals in the future.

They weren’t going to make the same mistake in the third T20I in Perth as every fielder loudly appealed for a run out after a direct hit for getting Roston Chase dismissed.

The on-field umpire laughed about it while referring the decision to the third umpire. It made the commentator say, “They’re appealing left, right and centre. I think the bench went up as well, the coaching staff.”

However, Roston Chase survived as he had made it to the crease.

West Indies went on to win the match by 37 runs. The hosts scored 220-8 in their 20 overs, with Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford scoring 71 and 67.

Australia were dismissed for 183-5 in chase of 221-run target.

