Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s hilarious video goes viral

Pakistan’s star cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were caught on camera sharing a hilarious moment during a practice match in Rawalpindi ahead of the three-match Test series against hosts Australia.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are part of the 18-member squad that plays the bilateral series in the Land Down Under. The batter and the wicketkeeper are undergoing a fitness training camp before the tournament gets underway on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The players are taking part in a scenario-based two-day practice match.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan batters scored 298-2 in 63 overs of the opening day.

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood was the standout performer with the bat as he scored 101 retired. Babar Azam scored 71 runs whereas Saim Ayub struck 35.

Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed were unbeaten at 44 and 19 respectively at stumps.

Pacers Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal bagged a wicket each.

During the fixture, a hilarious moment involving the star duo left their fellow teammates and cricket fans in splits.

Mohammad Rizwan hit the ball at the stumps when Babar Azam was outside the crease. He appealed to the umpire for a dismissal.

Babar Azam playfully started running after Mohammad Rizwan and threatening to hit him with a bat.

We can see a big smile on Mohammad Rizwan’s face.

It is not the first time that Babar Azam has made news for a funny reason during the training camp. Earlier, a hilarious video of him calling Saud Shakeel “Chota Don” had broken social media.

Saud Shakeel, talking about the incident, said it was all in good fun and its Babar Azam’s way of showing affection toward others.

