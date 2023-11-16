‘Babar Azam took right decision by resigning as Pakistan captain’

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja opened up on Babar Azam’s resignation as Pakistan’s all-format captain.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam stepped down following Pakistan’s elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Under his leadership, the Green Shirts gave a disappointing performance as the side got eliminated in the round-robin stage.

The side won just four matches (the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh) and lost five (India, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and Afghanistan) of them.

Former cricketers, experts and fans had asked for Babar Azam’s resignation and advised him to shine as an individual player instead.

Ramiz Raja became the latest figure associated with the sport to have weighed in on the latter’s resignation. The former cricketer, on a private channel’s show, said the former captain the right-handed batter took the right decision and it did not surprise him.

Ramiz Raja said it gets tough to lead the team when it does not win on big occasions such as the World Cup. The former cricketer added that things go out of control, and the blame game starts in pressure situations.

Moreover, he asserted that he had foreseen the sudden shake-up in Pakistan Cricket, and Babar Azam also was aware of it.

He said the latter also had a clue about the reshuffling as it was impossible that the PCB would name the new captains minutes after his decision to step down.

He said Babar Azam is not a captain but he is the best Pakistan batter and should prepare to be a match-winner.

