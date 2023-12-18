‘Babar Azam threw his wicket; no credit to bowler’

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is in the news for his performance in the first Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Babar Azam, considered to be many as one of Pakistan’s best batters, amassed just 35 (21 and 14) runs in the fixture. However, his performance disappointed fans and experts.

Now, senior sports journalist Shahid Hashmi shared his insights about the former captain’s performance. According to him, Babar Azam got dismissed because of his own mistakes in both instances and bowlers should not be given credit for the dismissals.

Shahid Hashmi said the deliveries on which Babar Azam got dismissed were not good and extraordinary.

Speaking on captain Shan Masood’s performance, the journalist said that he was expected to perform well as he scored 200 in the practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

He lamented about Shan Masood not performing well against the likes of England, New Zealand and Australia despite him playing Test cricket regularly.

He said the Pakistan captain has to give a strong message via solid performance.

Shahid Hashmi also hit out at wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s poor display despite him touring Australia for the third time in his illustrious career.

The journalist shared his views on the team selection for the three-match Test series Australia. According to him, the selectors picked too many batters for the squad.

He said that the side could have opted for six specialist batters, a wicketkeeper and four to five bowlers for the series.

