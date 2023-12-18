Ramiz Raja has an advice for Shan Masood, Babar Azam after Perth Test debacle

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja shared advice to Pakistan captain Shan Masood and star batter Babar Azam following the side’s heavy 360-run defeat to Australia n in the first Test at Perth.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan put on a disappointing effort as the fixture ended within four days.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam amassed just 32 (30 and 2) and 35 (21 and 14) runs in the fixture respectively.

Ramiz Raja, who was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team, shared his insights about their performance in the lopsided game. In a YouTube video, the former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says the captain needs to contribute more as a captain as it is a tough series for him.

“Shan Masood needs to hard work as a captain, as a leader, because this is going to be tough series for him,” he said in the clip. “Until he gives a statement with his bat, he won’t be able to establish himself in the dressing room or on the opposition.”

He said Babar Azam needs support as a player is not motivated as a player is not motivated as he should be after being relieved from leadership duties.

“Similarly, Babar Azam needs to be seated and encouraged because when captaincy is taken away from you, you tend to go low [on motivation],” he added.

“Shaheen Afridi needs to come out as a lethal bowler. It’s not that he plays as a filler. Conditions in Australia are much better. If you can’t create magic, especially in Perth, then your established impression in this circuit gets hurt. He needs to become the leader of the pack,” he said.

He said wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s role in the team should be reassessed by the management as facing a top-tier pace attack in Australia could trouble him.

“Pakistan needs to quickly assess whether to play Sarfaraz [Ahmed] because we need his all-round ability, not only as a keeper behind the stumps but also as a batsman, or do we play [Mohammad] Rizwan because he plays pace bowling well,” he concluded.