Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel’s verbal spat caught on camera

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed made news again over their heated exchange ahead of the all-important Test series against hosts Australia.

Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed are part of the Pakistan squad that will take on Australia in the three-match series. Shan Masood’s side is undergoing training for the upcoming matches.

During batting practice in Canberra, a heated exchange took place between them and the video of the moment is going viral on social media.

It is not the first time that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have been caught up in a moment together. Recently, the former had hilariously appealed for a “timed-out” dismissal against Saud Shakeel.

Saud Shakeel came running towards the crease and the umpire judged him not out as he had made it in time.

Their teammates found humour in the moment.

The bilateral series commences at Perth’s Optus Stadium on December 14. The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts the second fixture on December 26 and the third and final Test is scheduled on January 3.

Pakistan have a disappointing record in the Land Down Under as the side have never won a Test series there. Shan Masood would be eyeing to change history in the upcoming fixtures.

