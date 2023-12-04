Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks up on Babar Azam, Shan Masood “camaraderie”

Wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed spoke up on the team bonding and other speculations ahead of Pakistan’s all-important tour of Australia where the Green Shirts have landed with a new captain.

Pakistan is being led by Shan Masood in the three-match series. He replaced Babar Azam who stepped down as the country’s all-format captain following their elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He will be looking to set history by leading the side to a maiden Test series win in the Land Down Under.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the Pakistan team from 2017-2019, opened up on the relationship among the team players and their objectives for the tour. He said the mutual trust and friendship between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood reflects their strong bond.

The wicketkeeper batter congratulated Shan Masood on becoming the team leader, adding that its an honour to work in that capacity.

“It’s always an honor to lead your country, and I want to congratulate Shan Masood for his role,” he said. “The camaraderie between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood is a testament to the strong bond within our camp.”

He said Pakistan’s batting lineup is no less than Australia’s as they have Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, and Agha Salman in the side.

Moreover, Sarfaraz Ahmed went on to say that Pakistan will be playing with “exceptional” pacers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali whereas Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Fahim Ashraf have proved their mettle in domestic tournaments.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Afridi.

