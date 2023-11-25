Watch: Hasan Ali shows Kabaddi playing skills in training camp

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali made news by showing off his Kabaddi-playing skills ahead of the three-match Test series against hosts Australia.

Hasan Ali is part of Pakistan’s Test squad that will play the bilateral series against Australia in December. The squad is taking part in a training camp ahead of the fixtures.

The players are taking part in a scenario-based two-day practice match.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan batters scored 298-2 in 63 overs on the opening day.

Day 1️⃣ of the two-day scenario match at Pindi Cricket Stadium 🎥 Pakistan Batters made 298-2 in 63 overs with Shan Masood (101 retired) and Babar Azam (71 retired) top-scoring. Saim Ayub made 35 while Saud Shakeel (44*) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (19*) were the unbeaten batters at… pic.twitter.com/rGx3w0LiZy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 25, 2023

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood was the standout performer with the bat as he scored 101 retired. Babar Azam scored 71 runs whereas Saim Ayub struck 35.

Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed were unbeaten at 44 and 19 respectively at stumps.

Pacers Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal bagged a wicket each.

During the drills, Hasan Ali was caught on camera playing kabaddi with masseur Malang Ali.

In the video, we could also see the pacer celebrating after pinning the latter to the ground as his teammates Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam looked on.

It is to be noted that the three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan commences on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The second game is scheduled to be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test on January 3.

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.