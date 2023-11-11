Hasan Ali rates his World Cup 2023 performance

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali opened up on his performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that Hasan Ali vowed to give his absolute best for the country in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country,” he had said. “Inshallah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me.”

He played nine fixtures in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He took nine wickets and scored 20 runs in the tournament.

The right-arm pacer said he was not part of Pakistan’s plans for limited-overs cricket but was suddenly picked for the World Cup 2023 squad due to Naseem Shah’s injury.

The 29-year-old said he could have performed better and taken more wickets but it was not meant to be. He rated his performance “satisfactory” with how things worked out for him.

The Mandi Bahauddin-born cricketer said he gave his 100 per cent for his country in the tournament, adding that everyone wants to perform on a big stage like the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The pacer added that the team were unfamiliar with the conditions in India as they hadn’t played in the country before the tournament.

