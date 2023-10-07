Dale Steyn creates buzz with statements about Hasan Ali

Pacer Hasan Ali, who was a surprise inclusion in Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad, was praised by South Africa legend Dale Steyn.

Dale Steyn shared his views about Hasan Ali’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in a conversation with a cricketing website. He spoke highly of the Pakistan pacer giving decent performances despite not bowling with new deliveries.

“Hassan Ali hasn’t taken the new ball for a while now,” he said. “It disrupts things when you lose your usual fast bowling unit that opens the bowling. But he came in and did a wonderful job.

“He didn’t really try and get the pace up to that 140-145 KMPH. He was very effective on his line and length.”

Dale Steyn also lauded Hasan Ali for his jovial nature on the field.

“The other thing that I enjoyed about him was that he had a good smile on his face. It looked like he was enjoying himself. When you are enjoying yourself, things come a little bit easier,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad as a “forced” replacement for star pacer Naseem Shah. The latter was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

On his selection, the pacer said would perform to the best of his capabilities in the tournament.

“Shukar Alhumdulilah! It’s an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me,” he said.

Babar Azam’s side started their campaign on a winning note as they beat the Netherlands by 81 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

The side will take on 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka in their second game at the same venue on October 10.