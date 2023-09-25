Hasan Ali’s post before World Cup 2023 goes viral

Fast bowler Hasan Ali, who came as a replacement for star pacer Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad, is looking forward to prove his mettle in the 50 over championships.

The fast bowler is taking part in rigorous training drills. He shared a video of him working out in the gym ahead of the World Cup on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

He penned a motivational message for netizens. He wrote, “Don’t be afraid of failure.”

His post has 173,000 views. They praised his hard work, and wished him best of luck for the championship.

Failure is not the opposite of success, it’s a part of it. The more you fail, the more you learn, and the closer you get to your goals. So don’t be afraid to fall down. Get back up and keep going! 💪🏼

#32 #MondayMotivation — Saad Abdullah Khokhar (@Chintu04782449) September 25, 2023

Good luck Hassan Ali :

Highest wicket Taker in the world cup.

Take screenshot 🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ysvhBLzHwN — Abdul Rafay 🇵🇰 (@rafayhassan17) September 25, 2023

Good luck champ, you’ll make a stronger comeback Ik! 🤞 — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 25, 2023

Earlier, Hasan Ali had said that he would give his absolute best for the country in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Shukar Alhumdulilah! It’s an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me #Pakistanzindabad,” he stated.

Shukar Alhumdulilah! It’s an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me 🫶🏼#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Kul3zpbXis — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 22, 2023

Hasan Ali has represented Pakistan in 132 international fixtures. He has 229 wickets and 867 runs to his name. His last appearance for Pakistan was in the second game of the two-match Test series against New Zealand at Karachi from January 2-6, 2023.