Troll tells Hasan Ali to retire before World Cup 2023; here is his response

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali responded to a social media troll calling for his retirement from limited-overs cricket ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India next month.

Pakistan is mulling over the inclusion of Hassan Ali, Zaman Khan or Muhammad Hasnain in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad after reports that star pacer Naseem Shah could be getting ruled out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury made rounds.

A user of social media application X, formerly Twitter, suggested that the selectors pick Arshad Iqbal instead of him as he generates extra bounce, hardly bowls poor deliveries and makes batsmen work hard for their runs.

Moreover, he said Hassan Ali’s bowling helps batters, and he should retire from limited-overs cricket as the side cannot stand more embarrassment.

Look at the extra bounce he gets, hardly bowls bad balls and make batsmen work hard for runs. Hassan to bs ata hi batsmen ko set karny k lia hai… Please @RealHa55an announce retirement from white ball cricket, humain zalil nahi hona aik or WC ma https://t.co/EwE9T8jtPR — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) September 17, 2023

It caught the attention of the fast bowler, who said his “young age” of 29 was not suitable for bidding farewell to white-ball cricket.

“No doubt Arshad is [a] very good bowler..Lekin main kyu retirement dai don main tuh just 29 saal ka young ladka hon (but why should I retire when I am a young lad of just 29 years),” Hassan Ali said.

Lekin main kyu retirement dai don main tuh just 29 saal ka young ladka hon 😢 https://t.co/4c8PtXPe6p — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 17, 2023

Hassan Ali has represented Pakistan in 132 international fixtures. He has 229 wickets and 867 runs to his name.

His last appearance for Pakistan was in the second game of the two-match Test series against New Zealand at Karachi from January 2-6, 2023.

