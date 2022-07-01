Viral video: Hassan Ali teases umpire to get decision of his choice

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali has the tendency to bring smiles to the faces of his fans whether it be through a generator-style wicket celebration or other mischievous acts on the field.

He has now once again made it to the news after being caught on camera teasing the umpire to raise his finger in favour of an LBW appeal.

It happened during an intrasquad match in Rawalpindi on June 29 as the Pakistani team prepares for its upcoming visit to Sri Lanka.

The right-arm pacer made an LBW appeal against the batsman which looked like a close call, however, the umpire did not declare the batsman out. This prompted a hilarious reaction from Hassan Ali, who ran towards the umpire and tried to raise his finger to get a decision of his choice.

Hassan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi could later be spotted enjoying the moment behind the umpire as were the other players on the field.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, scheduled from July 16 to July 28.

Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, the squad includes Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah.

The first Test will commence on July 16 at Galle, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from July 24 to July 28. The national team will also be playing in a three-day warm-up from July 11 to July 13 before the two Tests.

