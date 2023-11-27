Saim Ayub relishes challenge of playing Test series in Australia

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub is relishing the prospect of playing the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan are set to tour Australia for a three-match bilateral series in December. The bilateral tournament commences on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The second game is scheduled to be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final game on January 3.

Saim Ayub, who is part of Pakistan’s 18-member squad, talked about playing Test cricket in the Land Down Under. He said a team and players face challenges when they come out of their comfort zone.

“Excited for the challenge ahead” 🎥 Saim Ayub’s media talk at Pindi Cricket Stadium#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/30V6Kuh9f2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2023

He said it leads to things getting better.

Saim Ayub added that he strives and proves himself to play a match-winner for the team.

He said a player should adopt a fearless mindset and play according to the conditions. He said bowlers get the better of the batters on occasion, and there are ups and downs for both teams in a match.

The left-handed batter said players themselves are responsible for the hardships they face. He said nothing is impossible if they have clarity.

Related – Saim Ayub plays masterful innings in Pakistan Cup 2023