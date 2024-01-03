Aamer Jamal reveals gameplan against Australia pacers

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal on Wednesday talked about his memorable half-century in the ongoing third Test against Australia in Sydney.



Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aamer Jamal took the cricketing world by storm as he scored his maiden Test half-century. He scored 82 runs off 97 balls with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Here is the display of top notch innings by a super talented player Aamer Jamal🔥🔥#PAKvsAUS #AamerJamalpic.twitter.com/ihM5TIUbmN — Zubair Ghaffary⁵⁶🇵🇰 (@ZubairGhaffary) January 3, 2024

His knock helped Pakistan post a competitive total of 313 in their first innings.

The right-arm pacer talked about his impressive batting performance in the press conference after the first day’s play. According to him, it meant the world to him.

“It means alot, it means the world to me,” he told the media. “Last time I came to Sydney, I was cheering up my team because I wasn’t playing for Pakistan. It’s a huge moment for me, for my family as well. It was lovely to watch everyone on the feet when I was walking out and I love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Aamer Jamal added that he was prepared to face the relentless bouncers by Australia bowlers as they bowl short-pitched deliveries to tail-enders.

“We were talking about the bowlers, we knew they were gonna come hard on us, so what we needed to do was just stick to the plan given from the coaching staff. I was mentally ready because at my position, they [Australian bowlers] want to bowl every ball a bouncer to get us, but when you made up your mind to play those pull shots then you can play,” he said.

He revealed that he had dedicated his celebration to Pakistan’s assistant batting coach Shahid Aslam as he has helped him overcome his fears and worries.

“Our batting assistant coach, Shahid bhai, and I were sitting together for 45 minutes when I wasn’t batting. I shared some personal things with him, which were causing me to struggle in my batting. So, he sat with me and guided me. So today, after sitting with him for 45 minutes, he brought me out of the thing I was stuck in, and that celebration was for him,” he added.

Related – Aamer Jamal: From online taxi driver to history-making bowler