Australia aware of Rizwan-Jamal threat in third Test: Alex Carey

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey said his team are aware of the threat Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Aamer Jamal pose to them in the ongoing third and final Test in Sydney.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan were 68-7 at stumps on day three of the ongoing fixture with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal at the crease on six and nought respectively.

The side have an 82-run lead over the hosts in the third Test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Pakistan are pinning their hopes on the duo to repeat their performances in the first innings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo scored half-centuries to anchor the side to a competitive total of 313.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Alex Carey has said that the Pakistan duo have match-winning skills.

“We’ve got to come back tomorrow,” he said. We saw [Mohammad] Rizwan and [Aamer] Jamal put on 80-odd each in the first innings.”

He said it will not be easy to chase the target set by Pakistan as the pitch is playing its tricks on the players.

Related – Aamer Jamal reveals gameplan against Australia pacers

The wicketkeeper hoped that David Warner would have a fairytale end to his career by scoring the winning runs.