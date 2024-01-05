17.9 C
Indian commentator’s remarks about Saim Ayub go viral

India commentator Harsha Bhogle made news with his comments on Pakistan batter Saim Ayub during the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

Saim Ayub, who made his Test debut for Pakistan in the ongoing fixture, impressed the cricketing world by taking the attack to Australia’s formidable bowling attack. The opening batter scored 33 runs off 53 balls with three fours and a six to his name.

The left-handed batter’s six-off star pacer Mitchell Starc’s bowling was one of the day’s talking points.

Harsha Bhogle – who is covering the three-match Test series in Australia – praised Saim Ayub’s performance on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

“Really enjoying watching Saim Ayub. Something about him,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Ayub was picked in the Pakistan squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia because of his impressive performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24.

He scored 553 runs from four matches and eight innings of the First Class tournament at an average of 79. He also struck three centuries.

His best performance came in the final as he scored a double century in the first innings and a century in the second innings against Faisalabad in the final.

