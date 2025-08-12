South Africa level T20 series after Brevis ton flattens Australia

South Africa levelled the three-match AUS vs SA T20I series against Australia after Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to set up their emphatic 53-run victory in the second match in Darwin on Tuesday.

Brevis smashed the highest score by a South African batsman in a T20 International to power the tourists to a commanding 218-7 despite a top order wobble at the Marrara Stadium.

Australia were bundled out for 165 in 17.4 overs as their nine-match winning streak in the format came to an end.

Player of the match Dewald Brevis said after being reminded of his record: “I haven’t really thought of it like that, to be honest, but I’m just extremely grateful to God and it’s been great.

“You obviously want to win and come back stronger after the first game, so that was fantastic.

“Everyone played their part, whatever it was. We took our catches, the guys nailed their plans, and it was just great.”

Put in to bat, South Africa began briskly but slumped to 57-3 inside seven overs with skipper Aiden Markram among the dismissed trio.

Australia part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell, who opened the attack with Josh Hazlewood, had Markram (18) caught at mid-off and removed Lhuan-dre Pretorius (10) stumped in his next over.

Dewald Brevis combined with Tristan Stubbs (31) and counter-attacked in spectacular fashion to prop up South Africa in the second AUS vs SA T20I.

The 22-year-old raced to a 41-ball hundred, his first in T20 Internationals, and remained unbeaten after a knock studded with eight sixes and 12 fours.

Australia wobbled early in their reply, losing opener Travis Head to Markram’s part-time spin in the second over.

Teenaged left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka (3-57) conceded five fours in his first over but claimed the important wicket of Cameron Green and returned to remove Maxwell and Mitchell Owen.

Tim David (50) hit his second half-century of the series but Australia kept losing wickets, which derailed their chase.

The teams meet in Cairns on Saturday for the AUS vs SA decider.