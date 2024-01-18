Shamar Joseph opens up on his first-ball wicket of Steve Smith

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph said he would take a picture of his first-ball wicket of star Australia batter Steve Smith and put it up in his house.

Shamar Joseph, who earlier became the highest scoring number 11 West Indies batter, was brought into the attack when Australia were 25-0 in reply to West Indies’ first innings total of 188 on the opening day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Steve Smith looked in good touch. He was rarely beaten and struck two boundaries to move onto 12.

Shamar Joseph had a faulty start as he aborted his run-up. However, he collected himself and bowled a good length delivery outside off-stump that found the edge.

Steve Smith got caught out by Justin Greaves at third slip. Shamar Joseph became the West Indies bowler to take a wicket with his first ball.

‘That is great cricket by the West Indies’ A canny field placement and sharp reflexes have got the Windies another huge scalp!#PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/lo4RunVkCW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2024

Shamar Joseph talked about his dismissal of Steve Smith with cricket website ESPNCricinfo. The pacer said he would cherish the moment for the rest of his career.

“Getting Steve Smith, I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Shamar Joseph was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo in its report. “I’ll actually take a picture, and post it up in my house.”

Moreover, the cricketer told his teammates he would provide a breakthrough with his first ball. He said he headed into the fixture with a positive mindset.

“I didn’t know it was Steve Smith. That went well for me. I went with a positive mindset. You’re coming up against the best team in Test cricket. So, I just come with a positive mindset and do what I do best,” he said.

In January 2023 – Shamar Joseph left his job as security guard to play cricket. In January 2024 – Shamar Joseph took five wicket haul on his Test debut in Australia. What a remarkable journey. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7u4p84bxk7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2024

Shamar Joseph ended up with figures of 5-94 in 20 overs.

