Elvis: Austin Butler-starrer biopic to beat superheroes at Box Office

Baz Luhrmann helmed Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock n Roll, in its rare Box Office feat has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic Box Office.

In a rare accomplishment at the Box Office, a Hollywood title without a feature from superheroes or even dinosaurs managed to cross the coveted $100 million mark at the American Box Office.

Moreover, the film has been able to mint $185million at global ticket windows and holds a strong chance to become the second-highest grossing film of maker Luhrmann’s filmography, crossing the 2008 release ‘Australia’ which currently holds the title with $211.8 million collection.

As Jeff Goldstein of Warner Bros., the main distributor of the ‘Elvis’ biopic, said in a statement to an international media outlet, the franchise is ‘not only pleased’ to cross this milestone “but truly thrilled to see it happen with a film like ‘Elvis’.”

He stated: “It’s gratifying to see a non-branded IP with an up-and-coming lead create not just box office noise but also result in a significant spike in other areas in today’s market and especially in the summer corridor.”

“With strong playability, positive word of mouth and cross-generational multiple viewings, we expect ‘Elvis’ to continue to deliver and we congratulate Baz, Austin and everyone involved in the film and the soundtrack on its ongoing success,” Goldstein added.

It is pertinent to mention that Luhrmann’s most popular and highest-earned movie ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013), with a global collection of $355.6 million, was also released by Warner Bros.

The biopic – which focuses not only on Presley’s peak as the ‘King of Rock n Roll’ but also touches upon the struggles of the singer with drug abuse and changing tastes – was budgeted at a massive $85 million in its production cost along with millions more to market the film.

