Austin Butler opens up on prospects of playing James Bond

Hollywood actor Austin Butler has shared his true feelings about playing James Bond in the upcoming entry by director Denis Villeneuve.

While Butler has starred in Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ in 2024, he ruled himself out of the race to become the new 007.

Speculation about the casting for the lead role intensified after Amazon MGM Studios roped in the notable filmmaker in June to direct the next entry in the iconic spy franchise.

Several names have been mentioned, including US, British and Australian actors to play the titular role in the upcoming entry.

However, the makers have been largely silent on the plans about the casting for the next James Bond film.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Austin Butler was quizzed if he would be open to reunite with Denis Villeneuve for the upcoming film, having worked with him on ‘Dune: Part Two.’

“No calls as far as that goes, but I love that man,” he said. “Would I play James Bond? I don’t think that would be a good idea. Because I’m an American. I can do an accent but that would be kind of sacrilegious.”

The Hollywood actor was of the view that an actor from the UK should take up the job to best portray the character, which is a British MI6 agent.

“Those movies meant so much to me, but I think that it’s gotta be somebody who is from [England],” the ‘Dune’ actor said.

Austin Butler was, however, open to play the role of villain in the next James Bond film.

“That would be alright. I’d do that,” he said.