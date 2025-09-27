Austin Yogurt Shop Murder case finalized after 34 years

The brutal killing of four adolescent girls in 1991 at an Austin yogurt store has been addressed after thirty-four years via deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) verification as of today.

Austin police in this regard claimed that they identified a three-decades-ago case linked to Robert Eugene Brashers, a white male, date of birth March 13, 1958, as a suspect for the aforementioned cases, who committed suicide in 1999, the DNA identification said.

However, the Austin police stated in a statement on Friday, September 26, 2025, that the suspect was a predator with a violent crime history.

It is shocking to note that the Austin American-Statesman has added that Brashers was imprisoned for 12 years for shooting and murdering a woman in 1985 but released after serving just three years of imprisonment.

Moreover, the DNA reports have connected Brashers to various other heinous criminal activities, which include the rape and murder of a mother and daughter in Missouri, in addition to offenses in South Carolina.

Read More: Umar Hayat indicted in Sana Yousuf murder case

Prior, Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott, two teenagers at the time, were found guilty of a Texas quadruple murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, but their punishment was reversed on account of a lack of evidence, including DNA authentication.

Here are the teenage girls Brashers murdered:

Amy Ayers, aged 13,

Eliza Thomas, aged 17

And two sisters, Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, aged 17 and 15, respectively.

It is pertinent to note that the case eventually became known as the “Yogurt Shop Murders,” and HBO aired a docuseries on it.

Further, as per police, the suspect Brashers committed suicide by shooting himself during a 1999 incident with officers at an inn.