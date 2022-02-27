Australia cricket team reaches Pakistan after 24 years

ISLAMABAD: The Australia’s cricket team has reached Pakistan on Sunday morning via a special plane after 24 years, ARY News reported.

A 35-member Kangaroos squad landed at Islamabad airport via a chartered plane. The visiting team was welcomed by Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zakir Khan. The team was escorted to their hotel from the airport under tight security.

After spending a day in isolation, the Kangaroos will be able to train from Monday.

The media managers of the Australian touring party are already in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Test squad will complete isolation today and a practice session of the players has been scheduled for Sunday morning. Captain Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed and Naseem Shah will also be part of the training.

Read more: Pakistan-Australia Test series tickets now available online

It must be noted that Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I from March 4 to April 5. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed ticket prices for the three-Test match series between Pakistan and Australia during the latter’s historic tour of the country.

Tickets are now available online at pcb.bookme.pk as well as from the nearest M&P Courier outlets. All ticket-holders will also have to display their immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

Comments