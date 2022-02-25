Pakistan-Australia Test series tickets now available online

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed ticket prices for the three-Test match series between Pakistan and Australia during the latter’s historic tour of the country.

The Australian team’s Pakistan tour, which will now start and end in Rawalpindi will have the guests playing three tests in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March).

For the Rawalpindi Test, only two enclosure categories are available. The PKR500 VIP enclosures comprise Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood, whereas Premium enclosures include Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat, and the price per ticket has been fixed at PKR100.

There will be four enclosure categories in Karachi and Lahore, the ticket prices are as following:

General – PKR 100 each

First Class – PKR 200 each

Premium – PKR 350 each

VIP – PKR 500 each

Tickets are now available online at pcb.bookme.pk as well as from the nearest M&P Courier outlets from Friday 1100 PKT. All ticket-holders will also have to display their immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

In first phase, the PCB has released 50 per cent of tickets with further tickets to be made available online and nearest M&P Courier outlets after further guidance is received from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Enclosure categories:

National Stadium, Karachi – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, (VIP enclosure), Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (Premium enclosure), Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (First-Class enclosures), and Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (General enclosure)

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore – Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosure), Rajas and Saeed Anwar (Premium enclosure), Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (First-Class enclosure) and Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (General enclosure).

