Australia dominates, Pak batters gain in new ICC test rankings

Dubai: ICC has issued its latest test rankings, Pakistan batters Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq’s ranking improved on the back of huge scores in the first test vs Australia.

Australia dominates ICC test rankings.

According to the rankings issued by the International Cricket Council, Australia remains the top-ranked test team, India is on the second while World test champion Newzealand claims the third spot. Pakistan team is ranked 6th in the latest Test rankings.

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia has retained his number one spot in the Test rankings. England’s Joe Root is on the second spot while Steve Smith sits in the third position. Pakistan skipper Barab Azam has retained his 9th spot in the Test rankings.

Former Pakistan test skipper Azhar Ali has climbed up 10 spots to claim the 12th position in the ICC test batters ranking and on the back of two tons in the Rawalpindi test, Imam-ul-Haq has also gained in the ranking and has reached career-best 63rd rank in the test format.

Australian pacer Pat cummins has retained his first spot in the bowlers ranking, followed by Ravi Ashwin of India on the second and South African pacer KG Rabada on the third spot, Pakistan left armer Shaheen Afridi has retained his 4th position in the rankings.

While Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, after his 175 and a five-wicket haul in the test against Srilanka, has claimed the number one test all-rounder. He replaced West Indies’s Jason Holder, who now sits on the second spot with Ravi Ashwin on the third position.

