Australia permanent residency Visa update 2026

Australia offers a pathway for qualified overseas workers, including Pakistani professionals, to obtain permanent residency under the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa, Subclass 186, category.

According to the official notice, the program ‘Employer Nomination Scheme’ allows Australian employers to sponsor skilled workers for positions that cannot be filled locally.

Eligibility Criteria:

Eligibility includes required skills in a designated occupation, nomination by a recognized Australian employer, and meeting health and character standards.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs prefers applications submitted by health and education professionals working in regional areas or on behalf of an approved sponsor.

The initiative is intended for individuals with professional skills, qualifications, and relevant work experience in various sectors in Australia.

Further details are available through the Australian immigration website. https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visa/getting-a-visa/visa-listing/employer-nomination-scheme-186

Also Read: Australia eases Visa process for Pakistani citizens

Pakistani citizens can now get an Australian visa through an easy process. The Australian government has simplified the visa application process for eligible Pakistani applicants, allowing them to submit key identity information directly through the Australian Immi App.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Tim Kane has announced the Visa update in a post on his social media platform X, confirming that Pakistani applicants can now provide their passport details and facial biometrics using only their smartphones.

“Applying for an Australian visa from Pakistan just got easier from today,” Tim Kane wrote on his official X account. Further stated that Pakistani applicants can use the Australian Immi App to provide their passport details and facial biometrics straight from their smartphone.

According to official guidance, the feature is available only to applicants who have received a “requirement to provide personal identifiers (biometrics)” letter containing a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) starting with AUI or AUH, and who hold a valid passport.

Those applicants whose VLN does not start with these prefixes must be required to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre to submit their information in person.