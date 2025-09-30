Australia suffer massive Maxwell blow ahead of NZ T20Is

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has fractured his forearm and been ruled out of this week’s three Twenty20s in New Zealand, the team said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who scored an unbeaten half-century to drive Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the wrist while bowling in the nets and will return to Australia to see a specialist.

Josh Philippe will replace Maxwell in the squad for the three matches against the Black Caps at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Batter-wicketkeeper Philippe, a prolific run-scorer in Australia’s Big Bash League, was named player of the series in the recent Australia ‘A’ tour of India.

Maxwell was struck on the wrist by a ball while bowling to big-hitter Owen in the nets at Mount Maunganui ahead of the three-game series against the Black Caps, which begins on Wednesday (4.15pm AEST).

Maxwell will seek a specialist review on his forearm over the coming days once he arrives home with a timeline for his return unclear.