Shamar Joseph backs up pre-series warning with Sam Konstas dismissal

Shamar Joseph made a remarkable Test comeback by dismissing Sam Konstas early in the first Australia vs West Indies Test in Barbados.

The right-arm pacer, who made his Test debut in 2024, received widespread acclaim for his iconic spell against Australia at the Gabba last year.

Shamar Joseph took seven wickets in the game to hand West Indies a historic victory on Australian soil.

The 25-year-old was out of action due to a toe injury he sustained when facing a searing inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc.

The pacer has now made his red-ball comeback in the first Australia vs West Indies Test in Barbados.

Ahead of the series, Shamar Joseph irked Australian fans and former cricketers by issuing a warning to Australia opener Sam Konstas.

In a media chat before the first Test, Joseph warned Konstas to “Just look out, that’s all.”

His warning, however, did not sit well with former Australia wicket-keeper Ian Healy, who mentioned the West Indies pacer’s trouble with the injury for around a year.

“He’s had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba. He had this toe that had blown up and didn’t think he could play, he got out of his injury bed after someone said just come down and try it, and then he realised ‘oh you can play with pain. Shamar has come out today and said to Konstas to just look out and watch what is coming,” he said.

Ian Healy added, “OK Shamar well you’ve delivered crap all year. So he better improve, that’s what I’m saying in the dressing room. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose, champ.”

However, Shamar Joseph backed up his earlier statement by dismissing Sam Konstas in the just the fourth over of the first Australia vs West Indies Test.

He further dented the visitors’ proceedings when he removed Cameron Green for three in the 10th over.

Green’s dismissal left Australia struggling at 14-2, and their situation worsened when they lost Josh Inglis for five, leaving them at 22-3 within the first hour of play.