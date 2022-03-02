VIRAL: Australia woman refused lottery win; here’s why

A woman from Australia won AUD 100,000 (Rs 12.9 million) in a lottery but she ignored phone calls from the organizers assuming they were from scammers.

A foreign news agency reported that the female -whose name was kept in secret – from Frenchs Forest in the New South Wales state had purchased the ticket which was drawn at thelott.com.

However, she did not look at her account after the drawing. The organizers contacted her to claim her winnings but she avoided their calls by assuming it was from scammers.

Moreover, she was awarded a consolation sum of AUD1,000 which means she won a total of AUD101,000.

The woman, speaking with the media, said she could not identify the details at first.

“I received some phone calls and emails straight after the draw, but I didn’t recognise the phone number or email, so I didn’t answer or take any notice! I said to myself, ‘It’s definitely a scam’,” she said as quoted in the report. “I ignored the phone calls and emails for a few days, and then eventually I decided to log in to my online The Lott account. It all started to make sense when I discovered I’d won $100,000!”

She added: “I went to my husband straight away and we were checking the results back and forth – we couldn’t believe it.”

The Australia woman, admitted to having played the lottery in the past decade, has not decided what she would do with the winnings.

“I’ll have to take everything in first and wait for the prize to land into the bank account before I can decide what I’ll spend it on, but I know it will go to good use,” she said.

“I’ve been playing for about 10 years now, so I’m just so excited to have won a major lottery prize!” she added.+

