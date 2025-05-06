Australian work visa protector process: Step-by-Step Guide

Pakistani citizens must complete the Australian Work Visa Protector Process before travelling to Australia for employment, as job agreements are legally protected through the Protectorate of Emigrants (PE) office.

Australia is considered an auspicious destination for Pakistani workers who are skilled in various sectors, presenting immense opportunities and paving the way to citizenship.

Workers get several benefits after securing the protector stamp on their passports, including complete legal protection, including the legal protection important. Moreover, it helps to solve challenges faced by families of workers when they are abroad.

Steps for: Australian Work Visa Protector Process

Pakistani citizens who have directly secured employment in Australia must follow these steps:

Step 1 – Documentation

Applicants must submit the following documents:

Online Registration Request for Direct Emigrants

Valid Australia work visa

Valid passport

Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

Signed employment contract or employer undertaking

Receipts for registration fee, welfare fund, and emigration promotion fee

State Life Insurance Corporation certificate

Medical fitness report from approved centers

Step 2 – Protector Sticker

Once documents are verified, applicants attend an orientation briefing. Their records are registered, and a Protector Sticker is affixed to their passport.

Step 3 – Emigrant Office Signature

The Protector of Emigrants officer signs and embosses the passport before forwarding it for delivery.

Protector Fee for Australia Work Visa

As of May 2025, the total protector fee for direct employment in Australia is Rs9,200, which includes:

Rs4,000 for the OPF fund

Rs2,500 for insurance premium

Rs2,500 for registration fee

Rs200 for OEC fee

The Australian Work Visa Protector Process ensures that Pakistani workers are safeguarded legally and receive necessary support while working abroad.

