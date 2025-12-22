Austrian painter Arnulf Rainer dies at 96

Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer has died at the age of 96, Austrian news agency APA reported on Sunday.

A versatile and often provocative exponent of abstract art, Rainer was considered one of Austria’s leading postwar artists and was a pioneer of Art Informel in his homeland. His works are featured in major art museums around the world.

Both painter and graphic artist, Rainer was initially drawn to surrealism, but from the 1950s he became renowned for what he called “overpainting”—painting over existing works or pictures, frequently images of himself or those created by him.

On the hand, James Ransone – the legendary actor known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two – has passed away at the age of 46.

The character actor who famously played Ziggy Sobotka in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama The Wire, died by suicide on Friday in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone’s death has been ruled a suicide.

While further details were not released, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that his body is ready for release.

Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.

Following his death, McPhee added a fundraiser benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to her social media profile, signalling support for mental health awareness.

Ransone won hearts in the second season of HBO’s The Wire where he played the role of a troubled Baltimore dock worker and son of union leader Frank Sobotka (played by Chris Bauer). He appeared in 12 episodes during the show’s 2003 run.