David Warner’s fresh comments on Shaheen Afridi go viral

Australia opener David Warner praised Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s performance on the opening day of the ongoing second Test in Melbourne.

Shaheen Afridi, who has been under criticism over his recent performances, kept Australia on the edge with his skills and determination. He got an edge off David Warner’s bat but Abdullah Shafique dropped the simple catch.

The left-arm pacer has returned with figures of 0-63 in 20 overs. They included five maidens.

David Warner shared his views about Shaheen Afridi’s performance in a press conference. According to him, the pacer performed well with not a lot of luck.

Moreover, the Australia batter admitted that he was surprised to see how much the Pakistan pacer was in action on the opening day. He said it was a long day for him.

Expressing admiration for the Pakistan bowling unit’s performance, he said they bowled “extremely well” and were “outstanding” today.

David Warner, speaking about the conditions, in Australia, said bowlers have to pitch the ball on the right line & length to create wicket-taking chances if they are not bowling quick enough.

