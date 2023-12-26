25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi’s terrifying over to Marnus Labuschagne goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne being clueless against Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on the opening day of the second Test in Melbourne is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Australia were on the back foot as their batters found it difficult to play Pakistan pacers under seam-friendly conditions. 

Shaheen Afridi created opportunities, but fielders failed to capitalize on them. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam dropped simple catches against opener David Warner. 

Then, the floodlights got turned out due to dark clouds over the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The cloudy conditions along with Shaheen Afridi and his fellow pacer Hassan Ali’s aggressive approach troubled Australia at both ends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Marnus Labuschagne’s innings was one of the talking points on the opening day of the Melbourne Test. Things got heated when the right-handed batter asked the on-field umpire to stop play citing “substandard playing conditions” as his reason. 

Marnus Labuschagne was on the ropes in the 40th over as he faced Shaheen Afridi’s thunderbolts. The viral video of the battle showed the right-handed batter finding it difficult to counter the left-arm pacer.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground had a captivating start with the visitors restricting the hosts to 187-3 on the first day with their spirited performance.

Related – ‘Shaheen Afridi was expensive but that’s his style’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.