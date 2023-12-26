WATCH: Shaheen Afridi’s terrifying over to Marnus Labuschagne goes viral

A video of Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne being clueless against Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on the opening day of the second Test in Melbourne is going viral on social media.

Australia were on the back foot as their batters found it difficult to play Pakistan pacers under seam-friendly conditions.

Shaheen Afridi created opportunities, but fielders failed to capitalize on them. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam dropped simple catches against opener David Warner.

Then, the floodlights got turned out due to dark clouds over the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The cloudy conditions along with Shaheen Afridi and his fellow pacer Hassan Ali’s aggressive approach troubled Australia at both ends.

Marnus Labuschagne’s innings was one of the talking points on the opening day of the Melbourne Test. Things got heated when the right-handed batter asked the on-field umpire to stop play citing “substandard playing conditions” as his reason.

Marnus Labuschagne was on the ropes in the 40th over as he faced Shaheen Afridi’s thunderbolts. The viral video of the battle showed the right-handed batter finding it difficult to counter the left-arm pacer.

It’s a mystery, how did Marnus Labuchagne survived this spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi 👀🔥#PAKvsAUS

pic.twitter.com/4pwzfCcI0d — 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗭𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗱¹⁰ | 🇦🇪 (@Iam_hassan10) December 26, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground had a captivating start with the visitors restricting the hosts to 187-3 on the first day with their spirited performance.

