‘Shaheen Afridi was expensive but that’s his style’

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood made news with his fresh comments on star pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi is under criticism for his lacklustre performances since the Asia Cup 2023. The left-arm pacer’s poor form continued in the series opener at Perth as he bowled 45.2 overs, conceded 172 runs and bagged just two wickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

Shan Masood, in a pre-match press conference, said the pacer can change the course of the match with his performances. He lamented on his teammate being expensive because of “tough luck” on the Perth Test.

“Shaheen was expensive, but that’s his style,” he said. “Despite some tough luck in Perth, he has the potential to turn a match around instantly.

“We’re optimistic about his performance for Pakistan here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

The Pakistan pacer said its not easy for a player to excel especially when they have made a return to the team after recovering from a serious injury. He said that his teammate showed immense discipline and willpower.

Shan Masood called his teammate “a standout performer” for Pakistan in all formats.

Related – ‘Shaheen Afridi will not replicate past match-winning performances’