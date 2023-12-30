‘Problems lie with the bowling unit’

Former Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed made news with his comment on the team’s bowling performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Pakistan. The hosts won the opening game in Perth by a resounding 360 runs. They won the series with a 79-run win in the Melbourne Test.

Former chief selector Haroon Rasheed talked about the team’s performance against Australia in the ARY News show ‘Bouncer’. According to him, the bowling was responsible for the defeats, not the batting unit.

He said pacers would be under pressure if the team plays without specialist spinners in Test cricket. Haroon Rasheed added that a team would benefit from the availability of a spinner.

Haroon Rasheed added that the management is only concerned about the results and doesn’t discuss the issues among the players.

Talking about Pakistan’s batting woes in the series, he claimed that batters are struggling on bouncy tracks.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board official said Pakistan bowled really well in Australia’s second innings and the bowlers brought them closer to victory.

