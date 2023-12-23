Waqar Younis’ fresh comments on Pakistan pacers go viral

Legendary cricketer Waqar Younis shared his views on the performance of Pakistan’s fast bowlers in the ongoing three-match Test series against host Australia.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, and Faheem Ashraf put on disappointing performances as they found it troubling to clock high speeds.

Waqar Younis opened up on the absence of genuine quick bowlers in the squad in a conversation with cricket website ESPNCricinfo. According to him, the side included medium-pacers or slow-medium-pacers along with all-rounders instead of express pace bowlers for the series.

“Another thing that I’m worried about is that always when we come to Australia, one thing that excites is the fast bowling and this time around I’m not seeing that,” he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “I’m seeing medium-pacers or slow-medium-pacers, allrounders, there’s no real pace. People used to come and watch Pakistan pace bowlers really running in hard and bowling 150 clicks [kph], and that’s what I’m not seeing there.”

He added: “That’s my worry and issue because I have not seen it at the domestic level also. There are a few injured, I can understand, but in the past you would always see a battery of fast bowlers that they could always bring on, but unfortunately, that is not there and I’m really worried about that.”

He said Shaheen Afridi should rest and work on his skills if he is having problems.

“I’m not really sure what’s wrong with him. If he’s not fit, if he’s got some issues, he needs to go away from the game and fix that because if you are going to carry on like that you are going to become a medium-pacer. He used to bowl 145-150kph and used to swing that ball. What I’m seeing now, yes there’s a little bit of swing but his pace is way down… and that is not going to get him wickets,” he said.

