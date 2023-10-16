Waqar Younis comments on Shaheen Afridi’s bowling

Former cricketer Waqar Younis caught Pakistan Cricket Team fans by surprise with his comments on pacer Shaheen Afridi’s performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shaheen Afridi has bagged four wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India so far. The Pakistan pacer took a wicket each against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the fixtures at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 6th and October 10th respectively.

His best figures in the tournament are 2-36 against arch-rivals India at the lopsided fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Waqar Younis said discipline is missing from Shaheen Afridi’s bowling and is over trying to take wickets.

“I don’t know if there is a problem with his fitness. The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets. When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it.”

Waqar Younis adviced Shaheen Afridi to follow the example set by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah who he described as a “top bowler.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jasprit Bumrah has been impressive after returning to the team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland after recovering from an injury in September.

The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with eight wickets from three matches.

His best figures in the tournament are 4-39 against Afghanistan at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11th.