Authorities barred from taking Imaan Mazari outside Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the authorities from shifting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari outside the federal capital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IHC judge Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb ordered Interior Secretary, IG Islamabad and FIA to not take Iman Mazari out of Islamabad.

The court also directed the authorities to not arrest the daughter of Shireen Mazari in any case registered after August 20.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted a three-day physical remand to the human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, in a case related to “collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities”.

The prosecutor claimed that Imaan Mazari is accused of ‘collecting funds to fuel anti-state activities’ and demanded her physical remand to recover the alleged funds and apprehend other potential co-conspirators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital police again arrested the human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted her post-arrest bail in a case related to “interference in state affairs”.

Just after getting bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), the Islamabad police officials again arrested the advocate outside Adiala Jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that an ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain, granted Imaan Mazari bail in a sedition case against surety bonds of Rs30,000.