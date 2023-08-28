Imaan Mazari re-arrested after getting bail from ATC

RAWALPINDI: Capital police again arrested the human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted her post-arrest bail in a case related to “interference in state affairs”, ARY News reported on Monday.

Just after getting bail from the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), the Islamabad police officials again arrested the advocate outside Adiala Jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that an ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain, granted Imaan Mazari bail in a sedition case against surety bonds of Rs30,000.

During the proceedings, the court read out the script of a speech given by Imaan Mazari at a rally, which was a key point of contention in the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opposed it, highlighting that the report of the USB (Universal Serial Bus) containing the speech had not yet been received, and forensic examination of the speech needed to be conducted.

This case has garnered significant attention, and further developments are expected as the investigation continues.

Earlier to this, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has sent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after rejecting a plea to extend her physical remand.

The ATC heard the case against former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s daughter and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari related to the interference in state affairs.