Imaan Mazari sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has sent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after rejecting a plea to extend her physical remand, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ATC heard the case against former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s daughter and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari related to the interference in state affairs.

Police produced Imaan Mazari before the court. The prosecutor apprised the court that they conducted voice matching and photogrammetry tests of the accused. He added that they are due to recover the transcripts of her written speeches.

Later, the court rejected the plea for an extension in physical remand of the accused lawyer and sent her to the Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The ATC judge granted permission to Imaan to meet her mother in the courtroom and directed authorities to not create any hurdles in the meeting.

On Monday, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) remanded human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari into police custody in a case of “interference in state affairs”.

The police failed to recover anything in physical remand of 24 hours and now demanding a remand of 10 days of her client.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge handed over the human rights lawyer to police on three-day physical remand.

On Tuesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari in a sedition case.

A case against Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir had been registered in the Tarnol police station for sedition and damaging government property.

Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja announced the reserved verdict. The court approved the bail plea of Mazari against surety bonds worth Rs30,000.

However, the court sent Ali Wazir to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imaan was arrested by police in the wee hours of Sunday on the charges of interference in state affairs.