Authorities crack down on artificial shortage, hoarding of sugar in Punjab

GUJRANWALA: The civic authorities of the city of the wrestlers have Saturday led a crackdown against hoarders causing an artificial shortage of sugar which causes the rates of the commodity to go further up and fined dozens of wholesalers to the tune to Rs210,000 while sealing many storages, ARY News reported.

The assistant commissioners and magistrates of Gujranwala set out on the streak to restrict commodity hoarding on the directives of the deputy commissioner. Some 14 wholesale dealers were booked by the authorities and a collective fine of Rs210,000 slapped on many found involved.

The price magistrates also booked the wholesalers found selling sugar on prices above the officially set prices while those found black-marketing the commodity on increased rates were detained.

CM Usman Buzdar orders stern action against sugar hoarders

Key to note that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action against sugar hoarders across the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting here in Lahore, the CM Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to speed up the crackdown against sugar hoarders in the province.

He also ordered to ensure the availability of sugar in markets to the general public at govt fixed rates. The chief minister also asked Mian Aslam Iqbal to take steps for the early start of sugarcane crushing season 2021-22.

