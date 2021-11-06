CM Usman Buzdar orders stern action against sugar hoarders

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action against sugar hoarders across the province, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting here in Lahore, the CM Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to speed up the crackdown against sugar hoarders in the province.

He also ordered to ensure the availability of sugar in markets to the general public at govt fixed rates. The chief minister also asked Mian Aslam Iqbal to take steps for the early start of sugarcane crushing season 2021-22.

پنجاب میں امپورٹڈ اور لوکل چینی کا 20 دن سے زائد کا سٹاک دستیاب ہےاور کسی قسم کی شارٹیج نہیں ہے لاہور میں بھی 200 بڑےسٹوروں اور 1600 دکانوں پر چینی 90 روپے میں دستیاب ہے اور مسلسل سپلائی جاری ہے میں نےمتعلقہ حکام کو ہدایت کی ہےکہ 15 نومبر سےپہلےکرشنگ شروع کروانےکے اقدامات کریں — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) November 6, 2021

The meeting informed CM Buzdar that special teams have been deployed at sugar factories to monitor the sugar stocks.

Separately, the district administration along with the teams of police and food department conducted raids in Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan. During the actions, two sugar mills were sealed in Sargodha and Faisalabad.

The officials told the media that huge stocks of hoarded sugar have recovered in different cities. The officials recovered 100 sacks of sugar in Lahore, 480 in Sargodha and 6,757 metric tonnes in Rahim Yar Khan.

The seized sugar stocks will be sold in markets at controlled prices. The provincial chief secretary said that those looting the consumers will face strict actions and crackdowns against hoarders will be continued.

