Sugar disappears from Lahore’s wholesale market

LAHORE: The sugar has disappeared from Lahore’s wholesale market, causing difficulties for the retailers, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said, there is no sugar in the city’s Akbari Mandi as the hoarders have reportedly reacted to the ongoing action against them.

The administration sealed many shops in an action against the hoarders for selling the item at exorbitant rates. The retailers are finding it difficult to get the sugar to meet the demand of the end-users.

On Thursday, prices of sugar witnessed a rapid rise in various parts of the country.

The wholesale rate of the essential commodity had also gone up Rs25 in Karachi after which it was available Rs140 per kg. Whereas in the retail market the sugar kilogram is available for no less than Rs145.

In Lahore, the retail price of sugar on Thursday was being sold Rs140/kg while the Sugar Dealers Association said there’s a suspended supply of the commodity by the millers.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the nation had announced the ‘biggest’ relief package that the prices of petrol and gas will likely go up again owing to an international crisis.

