Authorities on toes as Cyclone Biparjoy now 380km away from Karachi

KARACHI: Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), has moved further north-northwestward and now lay at a distance of about 380km south of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Cyclone Biparjoy had moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours and now lay at a distance of about 380km south of Karachi and 390km south of Thatta.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 Km/hour gusts 170 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 30 feet”.

“The favorable environmental conditions – sea surface temperature of 29-30°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence – are in support to sustain its strength through the forecast period,” the advisory stated.

It said that under the existing conditions, the cyclone was “most likely” to track further Northward until 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour gusting 140 km/hour.

The alert said that widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 13-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts from June 14 -16.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella districts of Balochistan during 14-16 June. Squally high intensity winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures Kutcha houses including solar panels etc.

“Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough to high (2-2.5 meter) accompanied and rough to very rough (2 meter) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir. Ormara and surroundings),” it warned.

‘Karachi to receive rain on June 15-16’

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the cyclone has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) from Extreme Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS).

‘The system is most likely to track further Northward until 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15,” he added.

However, he said, the system may still cause heavy rains in Sindh including Karachi. “Strong winds are likely in Karachi for the next two to three days,” Sardar Sarfraz said, adding that the city may receive heavy rainfall on June 15 or 16.

‘Urban flooding in Karachi’

Earlier in the day, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Tuesday warned that Karachi “will likely” face urban flooding given the scale and intensity of the winds.

Taking to Twitter, the senator wrote: “Biparjoy Cyclone is real. Without panicking, people need to take PDMA Sindh and PDMA Balochistan advisories seriously for the coastal areas.

— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) June 13, 2023

“So far it has reduced intensity only for [the] Balochistan side am told but it is highly unpredictable so please do NOT take it casually.

“It is varying in intensity but caution is crucial, esp near the Sindh coast. Karachi will likely face urban flooding given the scale & intensity of winds. Precautionary evacuations in Seaview areas have begun. We will keep you updated,” she added.

‘Exams cancelled’

Amid threat from Cyclone Biparjoy, the Sindh government has cancelled/rescheduled all examinations and other educational activities in Karachi from June 14.

Commissioner Karachi has directed the concerned authorities to suspend the exams, educational seminars, summer camps and other events. He said that all educational events will remain suspended from June 14 till the cyclonic system.

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) also postponed the exams scheduled on June 14. It added that rescheduled dates would be announced later.

Evacuations underway

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed that a total of 56,895 people had been evacuated from three districts in Sindh — Badin, Sujawal and Thatta.

— Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) June 13, 2023

Out of these, 22,260 were voluntary evacuations. Meanwhile, the total vulnerable population in these areas is 71,380.