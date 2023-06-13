Cyclone Biparjoy: Five arrested for violating section 144 in Karachi

KARACHI: South zone police arrested five people for violating section 144 as the cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the south zone police have started arresting people who are violating Section 144 at Seaview Karachi.

Police officials stated that people who are arrested were going towards the sea despite section 144. FIRs have been registered against the arrested individual, a police official added.

Extremely Severe Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy moved further northwestward during the last 12 hours and weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, Cyclone Biparjoy is most likely to track further Northward until the 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon/evening with packing winds of 100-120Km/hour.

Heavy Rainfall

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally (high intensity) winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from today to 17 June.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around), which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the open sea till the cyclonic system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough accompanied by high tides along the coast.