Autopsy reveals cause of Maryam Bibi’s death in train

BAHAWALPUR: The autopsy report of Maryam Bibi’s death, who was allegedly tortured by a police officer on train, revealed the cause of her death, ARY News reported.

According to the autopsy report, five wounds were found on the dead body of Maryam Bibi, whereas her death occurred due to excessive bleeding after her head hit the ground and fractured bones.

On the other side, Bahawalpur district police registered an FIR against the employees of Railway Police, on the complaint of the brother of the deceased, Mariam Bibi who was allegedly thrown out from Millat Express Train and died on the spot.

According to the FIR, the body of the deceased woman identified as Mariam Bibi, a resident of Jaranawala Tehsil of Faislabad and living in Karachi was found within the jurisdiction of Chani Goth police station of Ahmadpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

Plaintiff, Muhammad Afzal, son of Muhammad Shoaib, the resident of tehsil Jaranwala of district Faisalabad submitted his application with Chani Goth police station on 16th April 2024.

He submitted that his real sister, Ms Mariam Bibi, 29 years old had been living in C Area, Qayyumabad, Karachi to earn livelihood at a beauty parlour. “My sister had fast of 27th of Ramazanul Mubarak and along with her nephews includng 11-years-old Muhammad Ghalib and 9-years-old Kanwal rode train Millat Express on 7th April 2024 to proceed to Faisalabad,” he stated in the FIR.

The plaintiff submitted that Mir Hassan, constable of Railway police harassed and misbehaved with his sister, Mariam Bibi and subjugated her with violence. “A passenger had captured the incident of torture in video which had gone viral across Pakistan,” the FIR said.

The plaintiff claimed that Mir Hassan took away her sister, Mariam Bibi to another biggie on the train and deprived her of cash and gold jewelry and later, threw her out of train in Chani Goth area. “Mariam Bibi received fractures in bones of hands and feet and received critical wounds in head which caused her death,” the plaintiff submitted.

FIR was also registered on two other employees of Railway Department for allegedly being accomplices of major accused, Mir Hassan. The plaintiff o the FIR submitted that the accused pushed Mariam Bibi out of the train intentionally.

It is being mentioned here that postmortem of the deceased woman was carried out by a lady doctor at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmadpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

Later, the body was handed over to the heirs who took it away to Jaranwala tehsil of Faislaabad district. According to the postmortem report, the woman received critical wounds which caused her death.

The incident came to light after a video of policeman, Mir Hasan, torturing a female passenger and two children on April 7 on Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express went viral on social media.

According to the police, the railway police officer took the woman — who belonged to Jaranwala’s Chak 40 Mor, Faisalabad — with him after violently beating her on April 7.

The policeman was arrested and was granted bail on the same day by a local court in Hyderabad against a surety bond of Rs35,000.