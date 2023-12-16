Autopsy reveals details of Bahawalpur man’s death by tigers 

BAHAWALPUR: The Autopsy report revealed key details regarding the death of a man mauled by tigers in Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh Zoo, ARY News reported.

According to the autopsy report, the slain man identified as Bilawal was scratched on his neck and right leg by the Tiger.

However, the report stated that Bilawal was strangled to death. The deceased had 10 wound marks on his body and he died in 10 to 15 minutes.

Furthermore, the authorities are yet to identify how the man or his body ended up in the zoo.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a man was mauled to death by four tigers in Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh zoo.

According to details, the Bahawalpur Zoo administration found the body of a man in the tigers’ den on Wednesday morning when they arrived to feed them.

Upon being informed, Police and rescue teams reached the spot and launched an investigation into the case.

In 2019, a white lion attacked and seriously injured a keeper at a zoo in Karachi. The 50-year-old, Peer Datta, was seriously injured as a lion attacked him during feeding.

In the video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that a white lion in Karachi’s zoo is attacking the zookeeper when he is giving him food.