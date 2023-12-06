Man mauled to death by tigers in Bahawalpur zoo

In a shocking incident, a man has been mauled to death by four tigers in Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh zoo, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Bahawalpur zoo administration found the body of a man in the tigers’ den on Wednesday morning when they arrived to feed them.

It is not clear immediately how the man or his body ended up in the zoo.

Upon being informed, Police and rescue teams reached the spot and launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier in 2019, a white lion attacked and seriously injured a keeper at a zoo in Karachi. The 50-year-old, Peer Datta, was seriously injured as a lion attacked him during feeding.

In the video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that a white lion in Karachi’s zoo is attacking the zookeeper when he was giving him food.